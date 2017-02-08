Robert Easter Jr. appears confident at press conference

IBF lightweight champ Robert Easter Jr. is preparing for his first title defense Friday night at against Luis Cruz in Toledo.

Easter appeared with Cruz for the first time Wednesday in the final press conference before the main event. He showed same brash confidence displayed by other great fighters in boxing history.

"I want to thank Luis Cruz for taking this opportunity to get beat up," Easter Jr, said before the attending press erupted in laughter.

Easter, who told the press he prefers to do his talking in the ring, did his part to sell the fight. He mentioned the undercard matches scheduled Friday night, featuring many Toledo fighters.

"It will be an exciting night," Easter said. "We have a tremendous undercard, a lot of talent."

He said one of things that excites him the most about Friday's event is the opportunity to fight in his hometown with the world watching.

"Let's get on with this fight," he said. "It's something I've been waiting for years man. I'm finally a world champion like I knew I would be. Finally get to bring it back home to Toledo, Ohio, the Mud."

He says his motivation is the support of his hometown fans.

"I had great fan support at my last fight in Pennsylvania, and I know everybody is even more excited to see me at home," Easter said. "A lot of people felt involved in helping me win that world title, and now we get to have a homecoming celebration. This is going to be big for the city."

Meanwhile Easter's opponent, Luis Cruz, said he is also fighting his fans back in Puerto Rico.

"I am going to fight for my home of Puerto Rico and become another world champion from the island," Cruz said. "I know that Easter is a good fighter and he will have the fan support, but I am already training harder than I ever have."

Like his opponent, Cruz also showed brash confidence ahead of Friday's big event.

"This is going to be an exciting fight, but I don't expect it to go the distance."

The official weigh-in will be Thursday. Following the weigh-in will be Fight Night on Friday.

