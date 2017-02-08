Toledo intersections tracking traffic through cell phones

Highs next week will warm into the 80s. Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
The body of an infant boy was found inside a car in Toledo Thursday night.
This time last year, she and her husband had been trying for more than a year to have a baby, with no success.
The Toledo City Council votes Tuesday on whether to approve a second open refreshment area. The ORA would run from the Spaghetti Warehouse to Madison Street. It would include the Warehouse District, Fifth Third Field, Huntington Center and Seagate Centre.
After more than three years of remembering Toledo's two fallen firefighters and the trial of the man responsible for their deaths, the Toledo community heard different stories of heroism and brotherhood.
On Friday, he was set to be arraigned on a felony abduction charge at the Wood County Common Pleas Court, the first charge he's facing that's not a misdemeanor.
