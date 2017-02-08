Toledo intersections tracking traffic through cell phones

Your cell phone is being tracked at certain intersections in Toledo to figure out just how congested traffic gets.

City leaders say the program is at intersections up and down Secor Road, from Central Avenue to Monroe Street, and uses the cell phone's WiFi.

They say they don't know who you are or what you are doing on your phone. It's just a signal the program tracks to see how fast or slow people make it through the intersections.

Using the data, the city can see what they need to do along that road to improve traffic flow.

Toledo council members were informed during a committee meeting Wednesday.

"So that's pretty cool, and it's good to see that the city is in the high-tech end of it," said Councilman Tom Waniewski. "We've had two studies already, at least two done, that will indicate, I hope, what GPS is going to say. So it's time to stop studying and start doing."

City leaders says they have been up for a week and will be up for another week. Then some analysis will be done.

Wednesday's meeting also talked about new developments in the Secor Road area.

The director of the Plan Commission says a Chick-fil-A is coming, near the El Vaquero.

