BGSU professor says proposed Ohio pipeline could be dangerous

A professor with Bowling Green State University is claiming the proposed NEXUS pipeline could be dangerous to the water supply for thousands of residents.

UC4Power, residents from Bowling Green and Waterville, as well as students and faculty at BGSU gathered near the banks of the Maumee River. They called the pipeline a dangerous project.

Spectra Energy, the company wanting to build the pipeline, maintains the fault lies below Farnsworth Metropark, 2,000 feet below the surface.

However, a new study by BGSU professor and hydrologist Dr. Andrew Kear claims the fault line is actually much closer to the surface.

"I have specific expertise in studying natural gas," Dr. Kear said. "I have expertise in geology, and I really feel it's my civic responsibility to stand up for those people who don't have that knowledge that I have and help speak for them."

Dr. Kear says natural gas leaks could contaminate the Bowling Green water treatment plant across the river.

Others also claim drilling and installation of the pipeline could even trigger earthquakes at the line.

"There is an increased chance that there could be one if this pipeline goes through because of the disturbance it would create," said Lisa Kochheiser of UC4Power. "And the pipeline company hasn't acknowledged that situation."

The proposed pipeline would come from northeastern Ohio into Sandusky, Wood, and Lucas counties.

It has yet to be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

UC4Power has requested a hearing the with commission about their fault line concerns.

NEXUS issued this response to the study:

The NEXUS Project has undergone rigorous environmental review and has been publicly evaluated for more than two years to ensure that the project’s proposed design and construction will be conducted in accordance with all applicable state and federal regulations. Through filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Bowling Green Fault has been identified and reviewed in relation to the proposed NEXUS route, including the crossing of the Maumee River. On November 30, 2016, FERC issued a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that concluded that while construction of the NEXUS project will have temporary impacts, they will not be significant in light of the project’s proposed mitigation measures.

