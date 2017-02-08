City, suburbs tug-of-war over role in Toledo's water treatment plant

Historic talks on changing the region's drinking water system may fall apart.

Toledo and nine other communities get water from Toledo's water plant, but suburban communities don't just want to be customers, they want to be investors in the plant and partners in drinking water decisions.

Some suburban and City of Toledo leaders have agreed to move forward with plans to outline a regional water authority, but they disagree on what role the suburbs will play in the Collin's Park Water Treatment Plant.

The dispute right now seems to be that the suburbs want an ownership role in the plant, which the city isn't willing to give.

During a regional water meeting Wednesday, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken and Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough say much was discussed about the suburbs sharing governance.

Mayor Stough says his residents are paying for hundreds of millions of dollars of improvements being done at the plant, so he wants an ownership role.

They were under the impression when Toledo voted this morning, it agreed to consider the water customers having an ownership role.

However, the resolution that passed says Toledo leaders will continue talking about a regional water authority, but does not specifically mention ownership.

Toledo's chief of staff tells WTOL's Alexandra Montgomery the city is not interested in sharing ownership of the treatment plant.

Without some ownership in the plant, these talks could fail.

"Communities said very clearly today that if there isn't an indication back from the City of Toledo that they're willing to allow for some ownership and governance in that plant, then new water systems are going to be built and that would be tragically unfortunate," said Commissioner Gerken.

So what does this mean for you?

Mayor Stough and other suburban leaders like Maumee say they'll break from Toledo and get water elsewhere. That will drive water rates up for everyone.

Toledo's chief of staff says they'll be working out what the city is willing to do in the next month.

The water group will meet again March 8.

