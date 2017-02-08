New attorney for Angela Steinfurth reviewing case documents

A woman convicted in the death of her daughter is back in court asking the judge to take a second look at her case.

Angela Steinfurth pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her daughter Elaina in 2013.

After her conviction, Steinfurth wrote numerous letters to the judge claiming "miscarriages of justice." She said she had been unfairly represented by her attorney.

Public defender Lorin Zaner was appointed to review the case two weeks ago to determine if her claims have any legal grounds.

He said he needs more time to review the documents associated with the case.

"At least he is looking into things and giving it time where the other attorney didn't take the time to look into things or do anything about it," said Richard Schiewe, Angela's father.

The judge continued to the case until March 1.

Angela will remain in the Lucas County Jail until the case is resolved.

The judge also said she may not get credit for time served while she is housed at the jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.