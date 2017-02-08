Findlay to perform $99K street study

Even though snow is still in our immediate future, orange barrel season is right around the corner.



And one local community wants to get ahead of the game.



The city of Findlay wants to know where road improvement dollars would be best spent.



So last night city council approved to spend nearly $100,000 for a streets improvement study.



The city has a good idea of immediate maintenance needs for repaving or replacing Findlay roads.



What this study will do is give the city a comprehensive inventory of every street the city manages on pavement conditions, a deterioration index, and readings on the sub-base.

An outside engineering firm will be contracted to perform the analysis since this is beyond the city's standard evaluation.

The study is performed by instruments mounted to a vehicle that will drive over every block of city streets.

This will give the city an in-depth analysis to base long term maintenance plans.

"Knowing that we're putting the right amount of money in the right place at the right time. Whether it's preventative maintenance, whether it's reconstruction, or whether it's more of a traditional mill and repave," said Findlay Safety-Service Director Paul Schmelzer.



The engineering firm has been in contact with the city, and could begin the study this summer.

