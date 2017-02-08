Findlay to close work release center

Hancock County officials are hoping to save money on an underutilized program aimed at keeping people out jail, which is set to close.

It was announced Tuesday night the Findlay Work Opportunity and Rehabilitation Center, which offers criminal offenders a chance to retain their employment while serving their sentence, will close.

Offenders were referred to the center at sentencing, but had to meet a specific criteria.

Residents paid the city $25 a day for housing and were allowed to leave the facility for work.

But in recent years, less people have opted for the program, and the cost of running the facility does not balance the income.

Council approved shutting down the facility at the end of March to save the city $218,000 a year.

"So, people are opting for alternative sentencing and some of them are just opting to just go to jail," said Findlay Safety-Service Director Paul Schmelzer. "So, when we run the numbers comparing the work program relative to what our costs would be to send someone to jail, the numbers are just not looking good based on the participation."

The staff of the center will be reassigned to city code enforcement.

