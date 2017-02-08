Maurice Clark asks judge to fire attorney

A man accused of murder asked a judge to allow him to fire his attorney only days before his trial is set to begin.

Maurice Clark is accused of fatally stabbing Karl Avery during a summer fireworks show at Maumee Bay State Park in June of 2016.

Clark originally entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

However, he was deemed sane by the court following two mental evaluations.

Judge Gary Cook received a letter from Clark expressing concerns with his current attorney.

Clark told the judge he wanted to fire his public defender and hire another lawyer for him.

Clark's current attorney Larry Gold told the judge he was aware Clark was shopping for other attorneys. However, he said he was surprised by the letter.

"He is trying to hire a new attorney," said Gold. "I can't understand it. It's a very difficult case, a very serious case."

Both Clark and his attorney agreed to having a productive meeting at the Lucas County Jail Tuesday, preparing for Wednesday's hearing.

"Our meeting yesterday was fine," Clark said. "But last week that conversation went bad."

However, with the uncertainty of what will happen with Clark's attorney, the judge put the hearing on hold.

The judge is giving Clark one week to decide if he plans to hire a new attorney. However, Clark will be forced to pay the court costs the longer the trial is put on hold.

One of Clark's co-defendant's Jessica Cobian was also in court.

She is accused of lying to police the night of the murder.

Her case was also continued.

