Sen. Sherrod Brown, other democrats come to defense of Sen. Warren

Senator Sherrod Brown, along with several other Senate Democrats, read a letter written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow Coretta Scott King.

The letter was written in 1986, opposing Sen. Jeff Sessions' (R-AL) nomination to a federal judgeship. His nomination eventually failed.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) began reading the letter during Sessions' confirmation process for attorney general. However, the GOP majority voted to rebuke and silence Sen. Warren.

Read King's letter here

Shortly after, Senate Democrats, including Sen. Brown, read the same letter without draw any objections from Republicans.

