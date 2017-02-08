Perrysburg police investigating overnight robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg police investigating overnight robbery

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg police are investigating an early Wednesday morning robbery.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Bailey Mart on North Dixie Highway.

The masked subject fled with cash and merchandise from the store.

Police have not yet named any suspects.

Anyone will information on the robbery is urged to call police.

