Boyfriend of Sierah Joughin hopes to perform their song with Brantley Gilbert

Nearly six months after Sierah Joughin disappeared while biking in Fulton County, those who love her are continuing to honor her memory.

Joshuah Kolasinski‎, Sierah's boyfriend, took to Facebook to ask a star to help him, and the community, pay tribute to her.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert is scheduled to play a concert on February 17 in Youngstown at the Corvelli Center.

Kolasinski‎ posted on Gilbert's Facebook page asking for a chance to play his and Sierah's song, "She's My Kinda Crazy," with Gilbert at the show.

Kolasinski‎ also organized a group called "Keeping Our Girls Safe Memorial Ride," which raises money to allow girls and young women to take free self-defense classes.

The next class is scheduled for February 11 at the Wingate Hotel in Sylvania.

There are still slots available for the class. You can sign up by visiting the group's Facebook page.

