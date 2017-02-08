Driver taken to the hospital in five-vehicle crash

One driver was taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dorr Street and Holland-Sylvania Road.

According to police, one car heading west on Dorr Street clipped the side of a pickup truck and flipped onto a PT Cruiser.

Two other cars were involved in the crash, but the damage to those was not serious.

The driver of the car that flipped was taken the hospital with unknown injuries.

