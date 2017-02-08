Students hosting dialogue on racial tension

It's in the news everyday. We've even reported it right here in northwest Ohio, just last month when a racial slur was painted on a family's garage.

Racial tension has gotten the attention of our young people and now, they're doing something about it.

A group of eighth grade students left their traditional classrooms Wednesday to learn a little about how to coordinate discussions with their peers about racism.

"As a Mexican and White, I'm mixed. My dad's white and my mom is Mexican and I'm a little of Indian and some people look at me different," says Gracie Webb, who is an 8th grade student at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo.

She is one of the 8th graders participating in the Dialogue to Change Toledo program.

The idea was born about a year ago when students from Saint Rose Catholic School in Perrysburg, switched places for the day with students at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo.

"My school, there are no people there of color. Everybody in my class is white so it's nice to meet new people you don't see everywhere all the time," says St. Rose 8th grader, Halle Rindler.

What the students learned, is they're a lot more alike than they are different and they want to take that message to other students.

That's why they're going through training in the new multi-cultural room at Mercy College, to facilitate the discussion.

"They're young leaders and they will carry their ideas forward and share them with other students so that we can affect change, positive change in our society," says Mercy College President, Susan Wajert.

The students say in future discussions, they'll work to eliminate stereotypes and discrimination.

Webb says, "Even though we're just starting out, we want to make it bigger and bigger and help racism to stop or at least get slower."

