Accused toe-sucker appears in court

After missing a court appearance, the accused toe-sucker was present before a judge Wednesday.

Joseph Jones was accused of sexual imposition December 23 after a teen reported him, and her worried mother refused to keep silent.

Jones was arrested after more victims came forward.

According to court documents, on January 11 he plead not guilty.

On Feb. 7 Jones missed his hearing where a judge issued a warrant for his arrest and set a bond of 10,000 cash.

The court is choosing a new judge and rescheduling Jones next court appearance.

