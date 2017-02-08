Man charged in September murder sentenced to life in prison - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged in September murder sentenced to life in prison

Marcus Harris in court Oct. 11 (Source: WTOL) Marcus Harris in court Oct. 11 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man convicted of murder is sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday, Marcus Harris,24, was sentenced to serve at lease 23 years in prison.

Police say Marcus Harris shot and killed Daniel Drake, 20, in central Toledo last September.

