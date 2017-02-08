Woman charged in daughter's death appears in court again

Highs next week will warm into the 80s. Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Highs next week will warm into the 80s. Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
On Friday, he was set to be arraigned on a felony abduction charge at the Wood County Common Pleas Court, the first charge he's facing that's not a misdemeanor.More >>
On Friday, he was set to be arraigned on a felony abduction charge at the Wood County Common Pleas Court, the first charge he's facing that's not a misdemeanor.More >>
May is National Bike Month and Metroparks Toledo has a great place to celebrate; a brand new mountain bike course at Oak Openings.More >>
May is National Bike Month and Metroparks Toledo has a great place to celebrate; a brand new mountain bike course at Oak Openings.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The students built Titan 1 as part of a project based learning experience.More >>
The students built Titan 1 as part of a project based learning experience.More >>
Anyone who lives in a manufactured home, should know that the safety rules could change. Several fire departments like the idea, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is happy.More >>
Anyone who lives in a manufactured home, should know that the safety rules could change. Several fire departments like the idea, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is happy.More >>