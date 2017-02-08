Woman charged in daughter's death appears in court again

A mother convicted in her daughter's murder appears before a judge again Wednesday.

Angela Steinfurth claims she had poor legal representation during her trial.

She was convicted in 2013 for helping her boyfriend kill their toddler, Elaina Steinfurth.

Steinfurth's ex-boyfriend also pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

