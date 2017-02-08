Woman charged with promoting prostitution of Toledo teen appears in court

A local woman guilty of pimping a minor will be sentenced Wednesday.

In January, Christina Hite took a plea deal after being charged with allowing a 14-year-old to have sex for money in her north Toledo apartment.

Under the plea deal, she could get up to a year and a half in prison where she'll also have to register as a sex offender.

Police broke the case when they found a picture of the 14-year-old teen on the website backpage.com.

