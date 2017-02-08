Chillibration in BG hopes to be coolest event of the winter

Bowling Green wants you to come out and enjoy the “coolest” event of the winter season.

The Winterfest Chillibration is scheduled for Feb. 10 through Feb. 12, with various events happening throughout the city.

The three-day event will feature numerous activities and attractions, such as an art show, dodgeball tournament, hockey game, ice carving demo, one-mile Frostbite Fun Run and much more.

For more details and times of events, head to the website or check out the BG Winterfest Facebook.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.