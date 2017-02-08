Local teens fight racial tensions with new student program

A group of teenagers will soon be leading others to fight against racism in their schools.

The topic of race is having a huge impact on many teens across the country. From racial slurs on neighborhood garages to national anthem protests, students are seeing it all.

To combat the issues locally, a group of teens from St. Rose School in Perrysburg and Queen of Apostles School in Toledo are teaming up.

The kids participated in a training Wednesday morning at Mercy College to be "student facilitators" for the Dialogue to Change Toledo program. The students learned to lead discussions with classmates and will help bring the program to other schools in the region.

The students say it is all about putting a stop to hate.

Dialogue to Change Toledo is sponsored by the Toledo Community Coalition (TCC) and is focused on education, economic development, housing, health and quality of life.

