Perrysburg council approves raise to water rates

Perrysburg residents will start paying more for water beginning April 1.

Council discussed plans in January for the raise to be eight and a half percent.

After meeting, the council approved the raise for the next four years.

They say they need to raise rates because Toledo is charging them more to use the water coming from the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

The council also approved increasing water and sewer system tap fees by three percent a year for the next four years.

