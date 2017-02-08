Paws and Whiskers feline shelter back open for business

Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter is back open for business.

Located in south Toledo, it is the only all-feline no-kill facility in the area.

As of noon Wednesday, the shelter was up and running again.

Paws and Whiskers temporarily suspended adoptions and intakes of cats and kittens as a precaution after identifying a virus at the shelter.

