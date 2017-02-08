Paws and Whiskers feline shelter back open for business - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Paws and Whiskers feline shelter back open for business

Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter is back open for business.

Located in south Toledo, it is the only all-feline no-kill facility in the area.

As of noon Wednesday, the shelter was up and running again.

Paws and Whiskers temporarily suspended adoptions and intakes of cats and kittens as a precaution after identifying a virus at the shelter.

