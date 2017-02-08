Toledo convenience store robbed overnight

Toledo police are looking for a man that robbed a convenience store Wednesday overnight.

It happened at Captain's Carryout on the 5900 block of 315th street.

According to the clerk, the suspect entered the store with a gun pointed at him.

The victim began to open the first drawer when the thief stated to open the second drawer.

The suspect asked the victim to open the first drawer after realizing there was no money in the second drawer.

He asked for cigarettes but when the clerk asked what kind, he fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

