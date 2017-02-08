Fighting for Success: Who's the Next Robert Easter Jr.? - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fighting for Success: Who's the Next Robert Easter Jr.?

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Robert Easter Jr. has achieved his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion boxer at the age of 25.

He's currently 18 and 0 as a pro, and now he's gearing up for his title fight in his hometown of Toledo.

Hometown Hero: Robert Easter Jr. prepares for title fight

But as the local boxing scene in Toledo grows, the question becomes, who is the next Robert Easter Jr.?

“There’s a lot of them in Toledo, you’ve got a great talent pool," said Lamar Wright, local boxing trainer. "Tyler, Sonny, Deandre, Aldin, you know, we’ve got good talent.”

Danielle Dwyer talks to some of those young boxers about the important role Robert Easter Jr. played in their lives both in the ring and in life. Don't miss Fighting for Success - Thursday at 6 on WTOL 11.

RELATED: Boxing becoming a fitness trend for all

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly