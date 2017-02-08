Walleye Doomsday jersey auction sets record

The Toledo Walleye Doomsday jersey auction and raffle set a new record over the weekend.

Altogether, the night raised almost $32,000. Evan Rankin’s jersey took the top spot and sold for $7,025 during the post game live auction, surpassing the previous record bid of $5,000.

That money will benefit the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio and the Walleye Wishing Well, which is the official charitable fund of the Toledo Walleye.

“We’re happy to have partnered with the Walleye not only to raise much-needed funds but to help spread the word about what we do,” says Tim Tegge, Sight Center Development Coordinator, in a press release.

The Sight Center provides clinical and in-home services to blind or visually-impaired residents in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Last season, the Toledo Walleye raised more than $88,000 for local non-profit organizations through their auctions and raffles.

