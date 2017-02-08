One injured, one in custody after shooting in central Toledo

One person was shot and one arrested following a shooting in central Toledo.

Toledo police were called to Parkside and Avondale just before 8 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

When police first arrived, they could not find the victim, however, after searching the area they found 18-year-old Treyvon Warren on the porch of 2247 Avondale, suffering from one gunshot wound.

According to Lt. Joe Heffernan, Warren told police he was "Facebooking" with a woman who lived at the address and when he got there he was shot. Warren believes the whole thing was a set up.

Officers administered aid to Warren while waiting for an EMS to take him to the hospital. Police say at the time Warren was expected to survive.

Later Tuesday night, police arrested Keyontay Leach on charges of felonious assault with a weapon, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle.

Police are still investigating the details surrounding the shooting.

Leach was arraigned in court Wednesday at 9 a.m. where a judge set his bond at $100,000.

