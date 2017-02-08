Swan Creek given green light on deer cull

Toledo Metroparks now have a green light to kill dozens of deer.

City Council approved an amendment Tuesday to allow the hunt at Swan Creek Metropark.

The cull is done as an effort to cut down on the deer population at the park.

The issue was initially stalled because of a policy making it illegal to fire a gun within the city.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.