Head-on crash sends three to hospital

A head-on crash sent three people to the hospital overnight Wednesday.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airport Highway and Byrne Road in south Toledo.

Police said the driver of a pick-up truck was attempting to make a left turn from Airport Highway onto Byrne Road when an oncoming car was entering the intersection and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the car was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time. Police say he sustained a leg injury.

Two people from the pick-up truck were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on who was cited for the crash at this time.

