Home destroyed in Old West End after overnight fire

A home in the historic Old West End neighborhood was destroyed following a house fire overnight.

Firefighters were called out around 3 a.m. Wednesday to the house on Robinwood Avenue.

The fire blazed through the roof of the duplex as firefighters worked to keep the remaining flames from spreading to surrounding houses. While on scene, parts of the home started to collapse.

Jayron Kynard, a son of the couple who lives in the home, said his parents were on vacation and they are devastated.

“They’re pretty much heartbroken. All you could hear was the frustration, the tears," said Kynard. "They’re heartbroken, they’re on their way home right now.”

Kynard said the family has lived in the home for the past 13 years but is thankful everyone is OK.

Officials say the home will have to be knocked down. An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Stay with WTOL 11 on air and online as we continue to discover new details.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.