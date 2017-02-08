Sylvania Schools seeking feedback from parents on redistricting options

Sylvania Schools is continuing to work on a redistricting process for the beginning of the 2018 school year and they want parents' help before making major decisions.

The goal is to create smaller classrooms which would hopefully lead to stronger learning environments.

As good as that sounds, getting everyone on board with a change can be difficult.

"It makes you nervous because you're curious to know what's going to change, how it's going to change, where your kids are going to go," said Lynn Kezur, Sylvania middle school parent.

An email was sent out Tuesday to parents, staff and community members to get their opinions on three redistricting options the school district was considering.

The first is based on the proximity to the junior high school and the high school. They're calling this option equal balance of student enrollment across the district.

A second option would have meant the creation of a sixth grade building and two junior highs, but that option has since been taken off the table. According to the Sylvania Schools website, option 2 had significant concerns for student travel time, and the amount of transition taking place for one year at a school

A third option would mean the creation of four middle schools and two complete high schools and middle school feeders. Students would go to school with the same kids from kindergarten through fourth, but in fifth graders would be going to school with eighth graders. On Friday, variation of Option #3 proposes Highland Elementary School as an alternative to possibly become a middle school. The district says they will be studying the possibility of either Highland and Maplewood for a potential new middle school (5-8) building.

Those proposing changes say they understand the concern.

The school district is looking for the community members help by asking them to take a survey.

"We're making sure we're getting as much input as possible and to listen to them. Because we're going to take that input and that'll get to the committee and if there are changes that need to be made from that input we'll do that," said Scott Nelson, Superintendent of Sylvania schools.

The committee hopes to find the option that best suits the need of the community, and balances class sizes.

"It's incumbent upon us as a district to make sure we're evening that out as much as we can so that we're providing positive educational experiences for our kids," said Nelson.

According to parents WTOL 11 talked to, the response so far has been positive.

"I'm here and my kids are here and my husband's here because we love Sylvania, we love Sylvania schools. As long as we can be a part of that and make it a better place it'll work for us," said Kezur.

This new idea is still in its initial stages, but the board is hoping to make a decision by May.

