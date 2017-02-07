Betsy DeVos' confirmation brings mixed opinions in the Glass City

Betsy DeVos’ Senate confirmation as Secretary of Education was history making Tuesday afternoon. That decision has several speaking up on both sides

about how her leadership will affect them.

Ayden is a junior at Scott High School who is looking into getting college credit while he's still in high school.

Now that is more important to him as Betsy DeVos was confirmed as education secretary.

"Tuition,” explained Ayden Braziel about what makes him nervous in the future with DeVos in charge. “Tuition, tuition, tuition because I'm a part of the minority community and that's hard to pay. Parents these days can't pay for college so her views on that, that's going to really be a step going into senior year next year. Am I going to be able to pay for college?"

While he fears DeVos' inexperience will hurt him, others like Ron Adler think DeVos will fill the role well.

"Well, I think a lot of people have been fanning the flames,” said Ron Adler, president of the Ohio Coalition for Quality Education, which serves nearly 400 charter schools, including several in Toledo. “I don't frankly see what there is to be afraid about."

Adler says he was surprised by the opposition of DeVos, but believes she will advocate for parents to choose where their students attend.

He believes her role has been overstated.

"Nobody is against public schools,” said Adler. “Nobody is going to try to defund public schools or district schools. I think she just would like to advocate and provide more choices for parents so they can find the right school for their children's education."

Adler says he believes Betsy DeVos will give more control to the states regarding education and thinks that will be welcomed by the state of Ohio.

While Betsy DeVos was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in on Tuesday, only time will tell what she decides to do while in office.

