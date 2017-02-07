City council passes resolution declaring Toledo a "Welcoming City"

It was a packed house Tuesday at the Toledo City Council.

Most of the crowd was there to support a resolution reaffirming Toledo as a “Welcoming, Inclusive and Safe Community for all residents."

The proponents of the resolution tell me they are comforted to know the city is behind them, regardless of their beliefs or nation of origin.

Councilman Peter Ujvagi stopped short of calling this a resolution to be a sanctuary city, but he says it does represent the Toledo's values.

“Some other cities have had a sanctuary declaration for a long time," said Councilman Ujvagi. “Some are stepping up and doing it. I think we’re that in reality. That’s why we talk about being welcoming, being compassionate and being safe.”

A bill was announced Monday to ban sanctuary cities here in Ohio.

The ACLU of Ohio called that ban "extreme" and unconstitutional.

The people who spoke in support of the resolution told of incidents of hate against Arab-Americans, Latino-Americans and Muslims in the community, including the incident of hateful graffiti and a swastika spray-painted on the home of an Arab-American family in Sylvania Township.

Also present at the meeting was Corine Dehabey, US Together Resettlement Coordinator.

She brought a Syrian immigr ant family with her, along with their two young daughters to represent some of the hundreds of immigr ants the organization helped resettled in the area.

"It means a lot," Dehabey said of the resolution, "because we want the families to feel welcome, to feel safe, and most of all we want them to feel loved.”

She added that the resolution helps them serve these families better as they resettle in their communities.

“Regardless of our background, the religion, God put us here to help each other,” Dehabey said.

After the council passed the resolution, the crowd cheered.

