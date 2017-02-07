City leaders, community meet to discuss accidental gun violence

After northwest Ohio saw two toddlers' lives lost in the last six months because of accidental gun violence, city leaders asking are asking the community how to put a stop to this trend.

Leaders held a community conversation Tuesday night at Friendship Baptist Church to hear from the community about what can be done.

The group Toledoans United for Social Action sponsored the event.

James H. Willis Sr., the President of TUSA says conversations like tonight bring the community in as stakeholders.

"Our generation has to continue to flourish, if we are going to cut them off at the edge with toddlers being killed and youth being killed, that's not going forward at all," Willis said.

With neighbors being able to sit down and address their concerns directly with the people who can help is an important step to putting an end to accident gun violence.

"We are concerned about what really goes on in the city, and we want them to feel that we are concerned and somebody really cares," Willis said. "But most of all that something will be done about it."

Toledo Chief of Police, George Kral, along with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, both spoke asking for the community's help and support.

Kral said this is not a Second Amendment issue or a political discussion, but a conversation on how to keep Toledo’s streets safe.

Kral told the crowd it was hard for him to wrap around what it was like for those parents who lost their toddlers after they got their hands on guns.

He said it is about responsibility first.

Willis also said people need to take guns more seriously.



Willis said, "We just have to be careful about it because when you're talking about innocent lives being taken really for the mere reason of not being informed and somebody's careless. And I say careless, leaving the gun around in order for them to pick it up. That's not good."

Some community members stood up to share their opinions while others listened to the discussion.

One of those is Linda Arrington, a single mother to a 13-year-old.

She says making sure parents know what is going on will have an impact on the younger generation.

"If we can get the police in the schools, talking to the schools, coming to the churches, speaking to our youth on their level, and making them comfortable where they can go to the police and not feel like they're going to be in trouble or anything like that, it's a big help," Arrington said.

Community members had the chance to write down their ideas and concerns to leave with city leaders.Free gun locks were also given out to those attending the meeting.

This is the first of four meetings TUSA is planning in Toledo addressing gun safety and gun violence.

The next is scheduled for February 21st.

