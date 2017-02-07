Patients encouraged to spot Waldo at ProMedica construction site

For more than two decades, he has been hiding in thick crowds wearing his iconic red and white stripes.

Now, at ProMedica Hospital, patients and visitors are able to participate in a game of "Where's Waldo?"

As the new tower is being built, construction crews will move a Waldo cutout doll around the site for both kids and adults to find from their hospital windows.

Crews say being able to have Waldo as a part of their site is a reward.

"It's going to be a tremendous building that's going to stand the test of time," said project manager Matt Nagel. "And it's important not only for the patients we serve, but truly for every worker that comes through the doors and actually puts hands to creating something tremendous for the community."

Construction is slated to be completed by 2019.

