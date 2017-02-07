Fates of vacant buildings in downtown Toledo still in limbo

Hundreds of millions of dollars invested in downtown Toledo helped complete several projects over the last year.

However, dozens of vacant buildings are still spread out around downtown.

One of those buildings is the Nasby building, which has been owned by the city since 2000.

A city spokesperson says there is an interested developer. Recent work on the building has made it ready for a transfer.

Across the street from the Nasby building is the Spitzer building.

A Lucas County commissioner said has far as he knows, there is nothing happening. However, it is maintained by the property owner, and it is up-to-date on its taxes.

The former Riverside Hospital is another building with a future in limbo.

The hospital closed more than a decade ago and the building is owned by Toledo Public Schools, whose administrative offices are next door.

A TPS spokesperson says they are figuring out what to do with the property.

Once a plan is developed, they will present that plan to the school board for approval.

One building with a clearer future is the Commerce Paper Building.

The building is not abandoned. Instead, the owner says Arte Express plans to close a deal for the building in March.

Arte Express has renovated more than 100 historic buildings around the world.

The company plans there will be 75 apartment units available at the building on the upper floors while businesses are expected to set up shop on the lower floors.

Kari Smith, the director of development for Arte Express, said the company is looking at more buildings in Toledo.

