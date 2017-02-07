Schools to start after Labor Day in proposed bill

An Ohio senator has proposed a bill that would require public schools to begin after Labor Day weekend.

Sen. Gayle Manning proposed Senate Bill 34, which establishes all public schools that are not year-round will begin after the holiday that marks the traditional end of summer.

Ohio Senator Gayle Manning proposed the bill.

In an interview with a CBS affiliate in Columbus, she says parents had expressed concern about their children having to choose between school, and the educational experience of 4-H at their county fairs.

She also cited high temperatures in August, and concern for those schools without air conditioning.

Even if the bill passed, schools districts will have the option to bypass if they follow certain protocol.

An option that some area districts say they would strongly consider.

Michigan has already adopted a similar policy.

By extending summer break past Labor Day they've reported additional revenue from tourism.

The bill does not affect charter schools or summer school programs.

Employees, including teachers and administrators, can still be asked to report before Labor Day for workshops, orientation, and preparation.

If passed, the bill will go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

