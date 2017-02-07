Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Ottawa County - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Ottawa County

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man charged with more than 60 sex crimes in Ottawa County pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the charges.

Allen Kreager reached a plea deal in late January. 

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He is schedule for sentencing on March 15.

