Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Ottawa County

A man charged with more than 60 sex crimes in Ottawa County pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the charges.

Allen Kreager reached a plea deal in late January.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He is schedule for sentencing on March 15.

