Tiffin to begin work on crosswalks for students commuting to school

The city of Tiffin began implementing their plan to use more than $200,000 from a Safe Route to School grant.

Tiffin received the funds last year, but Mayor Aaron Montz said it took time to figure out how the money could best be used for the city.

The city determined they will use the money to upgrade crosswalks and signage to improve safety while students cross busy roads.

The first intersection they will upgrade is at South Washington and Melmore streets.

Leaders feel the crosswalks and flashing lights will help alleviate confusion for drivers and students walking at the intersection.

"it's an exciting program," Mayor Montz said. "Parents should feel good about the fact that we were able to obtain some grant money to make some much needed safety improvements for the young ones of the Tiffin community that are commuting to school on foot or bicycle."

The city administrator has been approved to begin advertising for bids to do the work.

