Money Talks News: Saving your dimes for summertime

It may not feel like it in northwest Ohio, but summer vacation is fast approaching.

Now what if we told you that yours could be paid for this year?

The way to do it is to begin saving now. A few simple changed in your lifestyle and you may have an extra $1,000 or more before your vacation rolls around.

One way to grab some extra cash is having a yard or garage sale. With websites like Craigslist, it is easier than ever to sell old electronics or clothes lying around the house.

Another small change you can make is finding a cheaper cell plan.

For example, if you do not use a lot of data, there are some services that can save you between $20 and $200 a month.

Another way to save money before summer is through your insurance policies.

If you raise your deductible from $250 to $1,000, it could save you about $50 a month. Shopping around can also help you save hundreds of dollars a year.

Another bill you can save money on is cable.

You can drop premium channels or even cut your cable completely. That can say about $100 a month.

When it comes to food, don't buy what you can make. Bring your lunch to work instead of going out. That saves as much as $100 a month.

Of course, you can always save up spare change. A dime here, a quarter there can really add up over time.

There are also ways to make a little more money. From apps to surveys, the Internet is full of opportunities to make some extra dough.

Need more ideas?

Head to the Money Talks News website and search "saving."

