Tiffin looks to quiet train noise and improve safety

Some much needed safety upgrades on the multiple rail crossings in Tiffin may come with another unintended, but welcome outcome.

Everyday, 62 trains pass through the city of Tiffin, and while doing so have to blast their warning horns.

But some upcoming safety measures could make these rail crossings significantly quieter.

The city of Tiffin is practically cut in half by a major CSX railway.

For the last year, Tiffin city administration, along with CSX and the two local universities, have been working on a plan to improve the safety of multiple rail crossings in town.

"We have several crossings within the city of Tiffin, several of them are rated very high on the rail commissions scale as far as safety concerns," said Tiffin mayor Aaron Montz.

Along with installing quad gates at all crossings to prevent any "drive-arounds," a third traffic lane will be installed at Market and Perry Streets to prevent traffic from backing up onto the rails.

Once completed, not only will the crossing meet higher safety levels, but will also meet the conditions to be labeled a "Quiet Zone."

This means trains passing through won't have to blare their horns at crossings.

"Which really helps residential property values, it helps universities with attraction of students, and I think overall it just makes Tiffin a much more inviting community," said Montz.

A financial decision needs to be made by June, and construction could begin next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.