TPS board president reacts to nomination of Betsy DeVos

The U.S. Senate confirmed controversial Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos Tuesday afternoon.

So what does this mean for your kids if they go to public schools?

Critics of her confirmation around the country responded Tuesday.

Kevin Dalton, president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, tweeted: "DeVos confirmed. The public must fight more than ever to protect the basic tenants of public education."

The Senate vote was tied 50-50 and Vice President Mike Pence, the President of the Senate, broke the tie in favor of DeVos.

With that vote, DeVos became the new Secretary of Education.

But minutes before, Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio railed against her for having no experience in public schools and favoring for-profit charter schools.

“The same policy that has ripped off taxpayers and failed students in Ohio. It betrays students and undermines and fleeces taxpayers,” Brown said.

Toledo Public Schools board president Chris Varwig called for Republican senators to reject DeVos, but the majority won out.

Varwig said she is nervous that DeVos will lead the department but said administrators will remain focused on the kids.

“Today is just going to be a day of reflection," Varwig said. "We're going to sit back and say, 'Okay, now where do we go from here?' We're going to continue to progress here in the district. We're going to move forward. This is not going to be a doom or gloom day.”

Ohio's other Senator, Republican Rob Portman, voted for DeVos.

On a conference call with Ohio reporters, he said she has promised not to impose her own views on local school districts.

“In terms of going forward and holding these cabinet members to their commitments, absolutely," Portman said. "You know, that's our job and it's certainly something that I will do."

DeVos also Tweeted her reaction to the confirmation.

She wrote, "I appreciate the Senate's diligence and am honored to serve as Education Secretary. Let's improve options and outcomes for all U.S. students."

