Police look for person who broke in, bleached man's clothes

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a subject who broke into an east Toledo man's home and ruined his wardrobe.

According to police reports, someone broke into the home of Willie Williams on Nevada Street.

Once inside, the perpetrator poured bleach on all of his clothes.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

