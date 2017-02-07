West Toledo road collapses, causes closures set to last for two - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

West Toledo road collapses, causes closures set to last for two days

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A portion of Central Avenue in west Toledo collapsed, causing closures on the road.

The closure affects the westbound lane of Central Avenue between Albion Street and Maplewood Avenue.

The section will be closed for two days while crews make necessary repairs.

