Missing Oregon woman found safe

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

An elderly Oregon woman who suffers from mild dementia was found safely Tuesday.

Doris Main, 75, has last been seen at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Millard Avenue.

Police say she was found safely, but did not offer any more details.

