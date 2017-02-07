City crews work to fill potholes during mild winter

City crews have spent more time trying to keep you from getting flat tires this winter than they have keeping your roads clear from snow.

Although there is more rain than snow in February, Toledo city leaders say the money saved on snow removal cannot be used to fill potholes.

Toledo Streets, Bridges and Harbor says when it comes to snow removal, there's is not a budget for that. Rather, taxpayers will get the bill for any plowing, which will hopefully be a little lower than normal.

"It's an assessed program, we only charge for what we do. You'll see in your assessments for snow and ice, in two years from now, that actual charge for what we've done for the season," said Jeremy Mikolajczyk, manager of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor.

City crews have still kept busy, making temporary patches to pothole laden streets, funded by the gas tax.

However, rainy weather like Tuesday's, makes it nearly impossible.

"On rainy days, it's not too cost effective to go out and try and fill every pothole and crevice we can find, so we concentrate more on the tire busters," Mikolajczyk said.

Here's a bit of good news, the city shouldn't have to order as much salt as normal next year because of the mild winter.

The winter has been so wacky, crews are still working on autumn leaf pickup.

Mikolajczyk says the final zip codes should be finished by Wednesday.

