Woman accused of killing toddler appears in court

A woman accused of murdering a child appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Bridgette White is accused of killing a toddler after the girl in her care was found dead from blunt force injuries and malnourishment.

She was indicted in early December of several charges including aggravated murder, murder endangering children, felonious assault and corrupting another with drugs in the case.

White appeared in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to ask for more time for an independent study of the DNA in her case.

The court will determine if her request is allowable by law before proceeding forward with the case.

