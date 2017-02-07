Oregon offers comp days to get officers to work out

A new idea in Oregon may be the key to keeping their officers in top physical shape.

The police is offering days off work as a reward for physical fitness.

In 2015, Chief Mike Navarre asked the city council for $100,000 to build a new gym for the officers with state-of-the-art equipment.

The city council approved the measure and the room is now complete. The large space is a significant upgrade from the cramped space that was once available for the officers to use for work outs..

"Most of this equipment wouldn't even fit in this room it didn't have any outdoor light there were no windows it was small. I called in the breadbox," Chief Navarre explained.

And the department took the fitness to the next level.

Lt. Hank Everitt came up with a plan to reward officers for working out.

"We came up with this program called time off for fitness which allows officers to accumulate time in the gym for comp time," said Lt. Everitt.

Officers get up to two hours credit a week for working out. By the end of the month, they can earn one comp day.

Chief Navarre says his officers are on board with the idea.

"I've been around the state, I've been around the country and I have never heard of this program before," Chief Navarre said. "It's something new we will try it as a pilot and maybe one day this will become a form of best practice at other police departments."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.