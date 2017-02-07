Two people hurt in two-vehicle accident, intersection reopened

Toledo police responded to a major crash in west Toledo Tuesday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kamecia Michael, who was driving a Ford Taurus, and Corey Jackson, driving a Ford F-150, collided near the intersection of Bancroft and Calumet.

According to police, the engine of Michael's car was pushed back into the passenger's seat, while the wheels of Jackson's truck all fell off as a result of the accident.

The crash caused several power lines to fall and left debris littered over the road.

Both Michael and Jackson were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed four blocks of Upton Avenue for around three hours while crews cleaned up the scene. The intersection reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation. Police say neither driver can be cited until they are released from the hospital.

At the time of the accident, police on scene believed another person may have fled the scene of the accident. Currently, police say they do not know if anyone left.

