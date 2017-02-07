Lourdes University hosting blood drive

Lourdes University is giving people the opportunity to help save a life, as well as make Valentine’s Day a happy one for kids in the hospital.

The university is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While you’re there, you can also make a special Valentine's Day card that will be delivered to a child in a local hospital.

The blood drive is happening in the Franciscan Center.

