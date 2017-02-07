Solar field in Bowling Green complete - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Solar field in Bowling Green complete

BOWLING GREEN, OH

The city of Bowling Green is saving money by getting electricity from the largest solar field in Ohio.

The 165-acre solar field is located near Carter Road.

Construction started last July and is now complete.

The site contains more than 85,000 panels is capable of producing 20 megawatts of electricity.

