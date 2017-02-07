Local diner hires recovering heroin addicts

A well-known west Toledo diner, Rick City Diner, is taking the heroin epidemic into its own hands and is hiring recovering addicts to help integrate them back into society.

“It's not an addiction problem, it's a societal problem," said owner Rick Salem. "So I think all of these different places would benefit. It benefits our community if we help each other. We're helping people that live here, that buy their clothes here, their cars here, rent their apartments here."

Salem has hired about 10 recovering addicts in the past few years hoping to help.

If you know someone who is getting involved in the epidemic in a similar way to Rick Salem and what he’s doing at his diner, contact our email our tip address.

